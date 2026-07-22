'Better Take Accountability...' Netizens Slam BJP After Party MLAs Take To Streets In MP Following Congress Protest Near PM Modi's Residence | Video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest on Wednesday in Bhopal against the Congress over its demonstration near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi.

While the Congress was protesting over issues such as students, unemployment, farmers' issues and the alleged use of force against protesters, the BJP chose to hold a protest against the Congress itself over its demonstration near the Prime Minister's residence.

A video of the protest is being widely shared on social media, where many users are questioning the BJP's decision to hold a counter-protest.

Several netizens have claimed that instead of addressing the concerns raised by the Opposition and taking accountability, the party chose to stage a protest of its own.

Watch the video below :

BJP march towards Congress office in Bhopal to protest against Rahul Gandhi for his illegal demonstration in front of PM's residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Y5lsvPpxDF — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 22, 2026

The back-to-back protests left politics looking less like a debate over public concerns and more like a battle over who gets to protest whom.

For many, the bigger question remained unchanged: will the focus now return to the issues that triggered the protests in the first place?

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: BJP workers, led by the party's state president, staged a protest march from Red Cross Square to the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office against the Congress pic.twitter.com/0WGcFZdg2X — IANS (@ians_india) July 22, 2026

BJP president lead protest

The protest was led by Madhya Pradesh BJP president and MLA Hemant Khandelwal. Party office-bearers, public representatives and workers marched from Red Cross Hospital to the Congress office, raising slogans against the Congress.

The BJP said the protest was organised to oppose the Congress demonstration and alleged that the Opposition had created disruption near the Prime Minister's residence.

#WATCH | #BJP workers, led by Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, gherao Congress office in #Bhopal over Congress protest. pic.twitter.com/hMd3vg7WYa — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 22, 2026

The protest comes at a time when the Congress has been accusing the BJP government of ignoring students' concerns and other public issues, while the BJP has continued to defend its stand and counter the Opposition's allegations.

Police personnel remained deployed during the march, and the protest concluded peacefully.