'Besharam Rang' row : Why Deepika's outfit not green, asks Pawaiya

Bajrang Dal activists protesting against Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film ‘Pathan’ at Jyoti talkies square on Friday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and BJP leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya has also taken objection to ‘Pathaan’ film 'Besharam Rang' song questioning the use of saffron colour in the obscene song.

“Since the hero of the film is Shahrukh Khan and the film name is ‘Pathaan’ then Deepika Padukone could have sported a green colour outfit,” said the former minister.

The Pawaiya’ remark comes following the direction of Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra asking the makers to change the saffron outfit of the actress failing to which the government will have to contemplate whether to allow release of the film in Madhya Pradesh or not.

The former minister welcomed the statement of home minister and also the appeal made by seers to boycott the film which has hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. Since Independence, efforts have been made to hurt the sentiments of Hindu, said Pawaiya, urging the Hindu community to boycott the movie that insults Hindutva.

'Pathaan' has landed in a soup after the release of its bold song 'Besharam Rang' featuring Deepika who is seen sporting a saffron colour bikini. Sanskriti Bachao Manch has also taken exception to the movie

Swara takes potshots at politicians: Actor Swara Bhaskar has taken potshots at the politicians who are commenting on the outfit worn by Deepika in movie ‘Pathaan’. Meet the ruling party leaders of the country, who knows they might do some work after getting free from seeing the clothes of actresses? tweeted Swara.

Boycott ‘Pathaan’, hit their business: Sadhvi Pragya

Member of Parliament Sadhvi Pragya has also reacted sharply over the ‘Beshram’. The BJP leader appealed to people to give a befitting reply to such actors who have described saffron colour as ‘Beshram’. She urged people to hit their business by boycotting the movie Pathaan. She further said that if anyone insults saffron, then a Sanatani has power to break their jaw.