Berasia Eve Teasing Case: 'Bhopal Rural SP Is Criminal And Should Be Removed,' Says MLA Rameshwar Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing strong displeasure over the delayed police action in the Berasia eve teasing incident, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma alleged that SP (Rural) Pramod Kumar Sinha is a criminal as he patronises criminals. “Otherwise, police action could have been taken promptly. There would have been no need for the Hindu community to gather, demand action into the incident,” the MLA said.

Interacting with mediapersons, Sharma said the SP will definitely be removed. He also cautioned the SP to desist from having friendship with criminals and take action. “It is the government of the BJP and Mohan Yadav, not of those who eat biryani.

Leave the TI, the SP too will get removed,” he fumed. Later, he spoke to Free Press and said the recent incident is not a lone incident in the Berasia circle. Earlier, many sensational incidents have taken place, including three rapes, two incidents of cow slaughtering, allowing passage to two to three trucks containing bovine etc.

The incidents are on rise in police station areas such as Parwalia, Bilkheria etc, the MLA added. He alleged that in Eintkhedi, eight gamblers were held with cash of Rs 1.5 crore, but in police record, seizure of only Rs 8 to 10 lakh was shown. He alleged that the SP is having close connections with the criminals and that is the reason they do not have any fear. “What was the reason that for two days, FIR was not registered in the case. The role of SP rural is suspicious,” he said.

Team formed to probe incident

Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh has constituted a team to conduct a comprehensive probe into the Berasia incident on Friday. SDO (Police), Manju Chouhan, has been made a member of it. The probe team will submit its investigation report within seven days. Anyone who wants to furnish any evidence can submit it in personal manner or through the medium of advocate within seven days.

After this, no objection will be entertained. In box Two booked under NSA In connection with the Berasia incident, the collector has taken action under the National Security Act (NSA) against two accused, including Anas Khan alias Adil Ahmad, 20, and Arman Khan, 19. He directed that the accused shall be lodged at Bhopal Central Jail.

Prohibitory order in Berasia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Berasia Sub divisional magistrate (SDM) has imposed prohibitory order in Berasia with immediate effect on Friday. As per prohibitory order, uploading provocative message hurting sentiment in mobile, computer, face book, email and social media has been banned.

Banner, poster and comments have also been banned.

Prohibitory order has been imposed under section 163 (1) of baratiya nagarj suraksha sahita 2023.