Be Ready To Face The Music: Govt To Colonisers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government is going to frame tough norms to contain the mushrooming of illegal colonies in big cities. Anyone who develops illegal building will face stern action. This was stated by state urban administration and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya at Mantralaya on Friday evening.

Talking to media persons, Vijayvargiya said draft master plan of Indore and Jabalpur would be ready by June 2024. To bring uniformity in building permission of panchayats and municipal corporations, all departments will sit together and hold discussion in this regard. Government will reconsider the matter in which shelter charge is recovered from commercial buildings. In place of shelter charge, city development charge will be taken from commercial buildings. This money will used to provide affordable houses to the poor.

Moreover, government has decided to increase the compounding fee and authorise municipal corporations to take compounding fee up to 30 per cent. This will be taken from owners of those buildings, which sought permission before 2021. TDR arrangement has been implemented in Bhopal and Indore after meeting with CREDAI. A TDR council will be set up and every three months, its meeting will be held to solve the problems coming in way of TDR. Indore and Bhopal municipal limits have been declared as receiving zones.

For the construction of 24 metre and bigger roads in Bhopal and Indore and to make land available for them, such roads have been declared as generating zone. Under this, alongside the road, permission of two times of FAR .5 will be given. Earlier, there was provision of deemed permission for construction on 1,000 square feet plot. Now, government has decided that if the owner of 2,000 square feet plot deposits fee in municipal corporation and construct as per norms, then he will not need permission from the civic body.