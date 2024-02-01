BCCI, FMPCCI Call Interim Budget Pro-Development

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Federation of MP Chamber of commerce and Industry (FMPCCI) and Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) have welcomed the interim budget 2024, calling it pro-development.

They said that the state will get a power corridor, medical college, more houses under PM Awas Yojna, tourism due to Orchha Ram Raja temple. Similarly, proposals for EV charging stations have also been welcomed. Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has also welcomed the interim budget saying there will be better MSP.

‘EV ecosystem will strengthen’

FMPCCI president RS Goswami said, “Start-up tax rebate has been extended for one year and it will help. Second, there is a plan to boost the EV ecosystem with focus on manufacturing, charging and e-bus adoption. It will expand and strengthen the EV ecosystem by supporting manufacturing and charging infrastructure. It will promote entrepreneur in state.”

‘State will get more medical colleges’

BCCI spokesman Ajay Devnani said, “The Budget will promote EV vehicles. Similarly, the Ayushmann Bharat scheme which has been extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers, will benefit the state. Besides, more medical colleges have been proposed in the interim budget so the state will get its share from this pool. An additional two crore houses will be constructed as part of the PM Awas Yojana in the state.”

‘Power corridor to come up’

Kalpatru Multipliers Limited MD Aditya Manya Jain said, “MP will get a power corridor out of three major corridors which have been proposed in the interim budget. The state will also benefit from the tourism policy of the Central government as there is Orchha’s Lord Ram temple. The state will get its share in PM Awas Yojna so it will help middle class families.”

‘Better MSP will promote agriculture’

BKS Kamal Anjana said, “We will get better MSP. Interim budget will promote the agriculture sector in the state. Farmers want Minimum Support Price of agriculture produce. We hope it will fulfil the expectations of farmers in the state as the interim budget has been proposed for welfare of four categories—farmers, women, youth and poor.”