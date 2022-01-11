Barwani: Social workers, cop carry abandoned beggar's body on handcart for post-mortem

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani town on Tuesday witnessed a heart-wrenching incident when the body of one beggar laying on the roadside have to wait for several hours for the concerned authority to take the body for the post-mortem.

After waiting for several hours, a few social workers and the police jawan took the body for the post-mortem on the handcart. Matter reported at Bus Stand locality and deceased identified as Balmukund Kumrawat, 70, a native of Dhar district.

Ajit Jain, a social worker who saw a body on the roadside said that the body of an old man who is often seen begging in the city was lying. We informed the health department, municipality, and the local police, but for five hours the corpse remained left on the road.

The respondent did not bother to report the spot and took the body for the post-mortem and other legal procedures.

In the end, local people and we called the handcart and kept the body on the cart and took it to the post-mortem room with the help of police personnel.

As soon as news spread in the town, local media persons called local authorities to seek their reply for inaction in the matter, but none of the responsible were ready to answer the media.

Jain, who took the dead body to the post-mortem room, told that the said old man used to earn his living by asking for alms outside the Barwani bus stand for the last three years.

He is a resident of Dhar district and a father of two girls, who have been informed.

When contacted CMHO Dr Anita Singhare and civil surgeon Anil Satya about the delay in arrival of an ambulance at the spot, Dr Singhare and Satya said that they did not have any information on the matter. They added that they could provide medical help if got a call earlier.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 07:25 PM IST