Barwani: People pledge to keep Narmada safe and pure

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Narmada Jayanti, people living around Narmada valley organised a River and Environment Conservation Sankalp Sabha at Rajghat, on the bank of the Narmada river.

The guests during the programme were senior journalists from Indore, Chinmaya Mishra, Saroj Mishra and George from Kerala. Not only hundreds of Narmada devotees, but also farmers, labourers, boatmen, tribals and cattle herders had reached Rajghat from villages and participated in the programme.

In the beginning, all the devotees garlanded the picture of Goddess Narmada.

Dev Ram Kanera said that Barwani-Khargone MP Gajendra Singh Patel is saying that it is due to Narmada Bachao Andolan, that the development of Barwani is stalling, but that is not true. For the last 18 years, the Shivraj Chouhan government is in Madhya Pradesh and even today hundreds of Sardar Sarovar dam ousters from hundreds of villages are yet to get their dues for rehabilitation. Hundreds of farmers are yet to get Rs 60 lakh for their land. Villages like Rajghat are yet to be rehabilitated.

Rajendra Mandloi said that Narmada is the seat of an old civilisation. In the name of development in the country, the central government did not give anything to the country except demonetisation, Hindu-Muslim conflict.

Chandrashekhar Yadav also spoke. He said that three black laws have been tabled against the farmers in the name of development.

It is not the aim of the government to save Narmada

Speaking on Narmada, senior journalist Chinmay Mishra said that the civilization of Narmada Valley is the oldest. It is not the aim of the government to save Narmada. Water is being lifted from Narmada for water supply to cities like Indore, Dewas and Bhopal. Now a big scheme is being brought for Indore, but Rajghat residents are not being rehabilitated.

Drawing attention to the injustice done for 50 years due to the dam in Kevadiya, he said that without rehabilitating the tribals there, they have destroyed the area by placing the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel there. Parks are being built for butterflies, but there is no space for the affected people.

Narmada water is not in drinking condition

At the end of the meeting, Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar addressed the programme. She said that the water of Narmada was not fit for drinking. Scientists from Bhopal have said you won’t get a certificate for organic farming if you use Narmada water as it is full of chemicals.

The chemicals of Pithampur industries is finding their way into the Narmada through Karam river which is connected to Ajnar river flowing in Pithampur. She said that the water of Narmada is becoming poisonous. Millions of fish died last year and are going to die this year also.

In the end, all the people boarded the boat and went to the middle of the Narmada, Chinmay Mishra resolved to keep the Narmada safe and clean and pure.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:38 AM IST