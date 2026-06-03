Barkatullah University’s Name To Be Changed As Vagh Devi Bhojpal University | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Executive Council of Barkatullah University has approved a proposal to change the name of the varsity to Vagh Devi Bhojpal University on Wednesday. The proposal has been sent to the state government.

Interacting with The Free Press, Kulguru of Barkatullah University, Professor SK Jain, said that the members of the Executive Council tabled the proposal to change the name of the varsity and the proposal was passed by a majority.

Sources said that from time to time, the demand has been raised by local politicians to change the name of the varsity. The first such demand came when the name of Habibganj railway station was changed to Rani Kamlapati Railway Station.

Notably, Barkatullah University was formerly known as Bhopal University and it was established in 1970. It was in 1988 that its name was changed to Barkatullah University after Professor Barkatullah, who belonged to Bhopal.

Reacting to the decision to change the name of the varsity, Congress spokesperson Feroz Siddiqui said that instead of changing the name of the varsity, the BJP government should focus on improving its quality.

At present, a large number of professor posts are lying vacant. "What is in the name if there is no quality education? It seems that the government is trying to play the Hindu-Muslim card."