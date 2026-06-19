Barkatullah University VC Prof SK Jain Resigns; Prof Vivek Sharma Given Additional Charge |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Vice-Chancellor of Barkatullah University, Prof. SK Jain, has resigned from his post. His resignation was accepted on Friday by Mangubhai Patel.

According to sources, Prof. Jain had submitted his resignation on June 18, a day before it was officially accepted.

Following the resignation, Prof. Vivek Sharma has been given additional charge as the acting Vice-Chancellor. He will continue to handle the responsibilities until a new Vice-Chancellor is appointed.

The Governor, exercising his powers as Chancellor under the Madhya Pradesh University Act, 1973, nominated Prof. Sharma to manage the university’s work during the interim period.

At present, Prof. Sharma is serving as the Dean of the Management Faculty at Barkatullah University.