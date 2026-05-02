Bargi Dam Tragedy: Two Victims Airlifted To Tamil Nadu Amid Administration Delays, Kin Allege Negligence |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bodies of two victims of the Bargi cruise tragedy were airlifted to their native place in Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Sobhagya Alagan and Kakulajhi, were among those who lost their lives in the mishap. Their remains were first transported by ambulance to Dumna Airport in Jabalpur. From there, arrangements were made to send the bodies via cargo aircraft to Tamil Nadu.

However, complications arose when one of the cargo flights scheduled for the transfer developed a technical snag. Due to the last-minute disruption, both bodies were eventually sent through another cargo aircraft, accompanied by a 10-year-old child and his maternal uncle. Meanwhile, the administration is preparing to send four more individuals on a separate flight. The Commissioner of Trichy had arrived at Dumna Airport to personally receive the bodies.

Before these arrangements were finalised, families of the deceased had expressed anguish over the administration s initial lack of response to their request to send the bodies back to Tamil Nadu. They even warned of protest. According to a family member, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave assurances during his visit to the site that all necessary assistance would be provided.

Family members alleged inconsistencies in communication from officials. Last night, we were informed that only one person would be allowed to accompany a body. Later, we were suddenly told that six separate tickets would have to be arranged. Despite the Chief Minister s assurances, such conflicting information caused deep distress, the relative added.