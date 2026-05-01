 Bargi Dam Incident Result Of Administrative Failure, Alleges Congress; Action Against Officials Demanded
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Bargi Dam Incident Result Of Administrative Failure, Alleges Congress; Action Against Officials Demanded

The opposition has blamed administrative lapses for the Bargi dam accident in Jabalpur, demanding strict action against those responsible. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar cited absence of basic safety tools like wind-measuring systems, while Jitu Patwari questioned cruise operations despite adverse weather and alleged lack of safety measures, including life jackets for passengers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 01, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
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Bargi Dam Incident Result Of Administrative Failure, Alleges Congress; Action Against Officials Demanded | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bargi dam mishap in Jabalpur is an example of administrative failure and officials responsible should be punished, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said while speaking to media persons in Jabalpur on Friday.

Singhar visited the site where the mishap occurred and also monitored the rescue operations. He said the accident site did not have an anemometer to record wind speed, which could have provided a warning.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari said the tourism minister Dharmendra Lodhi was unaware of where the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a ban on cruise operations. He alleged that the state government is not concerned about safety measures.

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They also raised questions over the cruise being allowed to operate despite adverse weather conditions, lack of life jackets for tourists and other serious deficiencies.They demanded that the Chief Minister take immediate and strict action against those responsible for the incident.u

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