Bargi Dam Cruise Tragedy: Maikal Resort Manager Warned MPSTDC About Faulty Engines 2 Months Ago; Hyderabad Experts Called For Immediate Replacement

Bargi Dam Cruise Mishap: Mekal Resort Manager Warned MPSTDC About Faulty Engines 2 Months Ago |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking revelation has emerged in the tragic capsize of cruise in Jabalpur’s Bargi Dam reported on April 30. It is said that the incident was not just a mishap, but a sheer case of ‘negligence.’

Notably, the incident claimed as many as 13 lives and injured several others.

Letter to MPSTDC ignored?

On March 1, 2026 , two months before the accident, the manager of Maikal Resort at Bargi had already warned senior officials in writing.

In a letter to the regional manager of Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC), he clearly described the poor condition of the cruise.

Key points:

Both engines seized in Jan 2025

The manager stated that both engines seized during a trip on January 14, 2025. This left the cruise stuck mid-water in strong winds and waves. Later, it had to be pulled to the shore with the help of a speedboat.

Technical issues were detected

The letter also highlighted repeated technical issues, including problems in starting the second engine.

Outdated engines

Experts from a Hyderabad-based boat company had clearly advised that the engines were outdated and their spare parts were unavailable. They warned an immediate replacement was necessary for safety.

20-year-old cruise

Despite these warnings, the 20-year-old cruise continued to operate, risking the lives of passengers.

Frequent tourist complaints

The manager also mentioned frequent breakdowns and tourist complaints, indicating the vessel was no longer reliable.

After the tragedy, the Madhya Pradesh High Court took strict action during a public interest litigation hearing.

3-month ban on water activities

The court ordered a 3-month ban on all boating, cruise, and boat club activities across the state, including both government and private operators.

The court also directed concerned officials to ensure proper safety measures such as life jackets, trained divers, and emergency rescue systems before allowing operations again.

Further action will be decided after a judicial committee submits its report.