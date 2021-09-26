Bank of Maharashtra employees to strike work on Monday to press their demands

BHOPAL: The officials and staff of Bank of Maharashtra in Madhya Pradesh will strike work on Monday on the nation-wide strike call given by the national association of employees , informed head of their union Kishan Khairajani. As many as 500 officials and staff from 157 branches in the state will strike work on Monday, he added.

The employee’s federation and other workers’ unions of the bank in Madhya Pradesh will go on a day-long strike to attract the attention of the management towards their five-point charter of demands.

They have been trying to draw the management’s attention towards their demands since September 7 through various events, but to no avail, said Khairajani.

The secretary of the union, Ramdev Saydiwal said, “Our demands include regularizing cleaning staff, hiring all part-timers as full-timers, recruiting clerical staff, withdrawing the one-sided administrative retirement policy and ensuring security at all the branches and ATMs. These are the basic demands which need to be fulfilled and I don’t think we are asking a lot.”

The general secretary of Madhya Pradesh Bank Employees’ Association, V K Sharma, has also extended his support to the strike.

If our demands are not met, we will again strike work for a longer period next month, added Saydiwal.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 08:12 PM IST