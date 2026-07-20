Bank Of India Disburses ₹50 Crore Farm Loans At Kisan Diwas Mahotsav In Sehore | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bank of India’s Bhopal Zone organised a 'Kisan Diwas Mahotsav' in Sehore on Saturday, with more than 500 farmers from over 20 branches participating in the programme.

The event focused on promoting modern farming practices, enhancing financial awareness and strengthening the connection between farmers and banking services.

During the programme, the bank disbursed agricultural loans worth around Rs 50 crore to eligible farmers, aiming to support agricultural growth and improve access to credit.

Officials also informed participants about various banking products, crop loans and government-backed social security schemes available for farmers.

The festival featured demonstrations of advanced agricultural technologies, including drone-based farming operations, precision agriculture techniques and modern irrigation systems designed to improve productivity and reduce costs.

An exhibition displaying products prepared by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) highlighted rural entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment.

A street play was also staged to spread awareness about sustainable farming, financial literacy and the importance of adopting modern agricultural practices.