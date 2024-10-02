'Bangladesh Murdabad,' Hindu Mahasabha Members March Towards Stadium Shouting; Vow To Protest Again On October 6 In Gwalior (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Dozens of Hindu Mahasabha members protested the arrival of the Bangladesh cricket team in Gwalior on Wednesday.

The group had earlier warned that they would oppose the team’s visit, and despite close police monitoring, dozens of their supporters took to the streets carrying flags and shouting slogans like “Bangladesh go back.”

A video of the protest was circulated, in which the members can be seen shouting "Bangladesh Murdabad."

The protesters marched towards the international cricket stadium with the intention of digging up the pitch. However, police stopped them near Maharaj Bada and detained around 20 people. Later, they were arrested for disturbing the peace.

The Hindu Mahasabha has announced plans to protest again on October 6. The party’s national vice president, Jaiveer Bhardwaj, claimed that while there are other Hindu organisations, none of them are standing up for the rights of Hindus. He also alleged that Hindus are being mistreated in Bangladesh, and these organisations are staying silent.

India and Bangladesh are scheduled to play an international T20 cricket match in Gwalior on October 6. Both teams have arrived in the city, and the police and administration are on high alert to prevent any further disruptions.

The Bangladesh team arrived in the evening, sparking the Hindu Mahasabha’s protest, as promised. The group attempted to reach the stadium but was stopped by the police before they could cause any damage.