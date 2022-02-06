Balaghat: Two held for cheating people

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The persons were arrested from Mehgaon area under Malajakhand police station for duping people in the name of making currency notes through black magic, official sources said on Friday.

Deputy superintendent of police in Baihar town Gaurav Patil said that a group of people were duping the residents in the area dominated by tribal people in the name of making currency notes, gold and silver ornaments through black magic.

A probe team formed to arrest the people involved in it took two persons into custody, Patil said.

Those who were arrested were identified as Rajaram Vishwakarma, a resident of Gadha in Jabalpur and Heeral Jharia, a resident of Miloniganj in Jabalpur. Another culprit is on the run.

Two bundles of black paper, a bottle of chemical, hypo-chemical powder and a bottle of gum which the cheats used for black magic were recovered from their possession.

Besides, a dagger, an ample of injection, a motorcycle and mobile phones were seized.

The cheats told the police that they were operating in Jabalpur, Betul, Narsinghpur and Katni in Madhya Pradesh and other states.

ALSO READ Balaghat: 6 officers face action for poor quality rice supply

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 01:09 AM IST