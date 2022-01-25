Balaghat: 6 officers face action for poor quality rice supply

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The department of civil supplies is taking action against six officers for supplying poor quality rice through ration shops and the Economic Offences Wing has registered a case against them, sources said on Monday.

According to reports, registrar of Human Rights Commission (Law), NK Goda, has given this information through a letter to a member of the Citizen Consumer Guide Forum of Jabalpur PG Najpandey.

The forum made a complaint to the commission about distribution of rice from the ration shops in Jabalpur and Balaghat districts.

A copy of the inquiry was also attached to the letter. In the inquiry report, it was mentioned that deputy commissioner of Consumers and Public Distribution Ministry, New Delhi, had sent the samples of rice, taken from the stores and ration shops in Balaghat and Mandla, to the laboratory of Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi.

Those samples were found to be poor quality, so the EOW registered a case. Apart from that, disciplinary action was taken against RK Soni, Nagesh Upadhyay, Rakesh Sen, Mukesh Kanoria of Balaghat and Sandeep Mishra and Manoj Shrivastava of Balaghat.

In the letter, it was stated that the commission’s role in the case came to an end.

Members of the forum Najpande, Rajat Bhargava, Sushila Kanoujia and others said that the case should not come to an end as long as the EOW inquiry continues.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:31 AM IST