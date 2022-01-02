Balaghat: Six held for murdering RTI activist

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Six persons were arrested in connection with the murder of an RTI activist, Satish Shinde, the police said on Sunday.

All the six accused confessed to having committed the crime, the police further said.

The body of Shinde, a resident of Binora village, was found in a farmland, behind a Hanuman temple, in Dulhapur village, on the main road, in the Lanji area of Balaghat district.

After that, the police registered a case against some unidentified criminals.

An inquiry team was formed to book the murderers following the directives of superintendent of police, Abhishek Tiwari.

The brother-in-law and sister of Satish identified the body. The murderers were identified as Ratnadeep Choure, Rohit Choure, Atul Nagpure, Bharat Bhalabhi, Sohel Sekh and Raju.

Sub-divisional officer of police, Durgesh Armo, said that Shinde used to collect information through RTI.

On the grounds of information collected by him, the BPL ration cards, issued to the families of Ratnadeep, Raju and Rohit, were cancelled.

Apart from cancelling the ration cards, the scholarship given to the girls of those families for studies was also stopped.

Consequently, the accused were angry with Shinde whom they polished off.

Before murdering him, they made Shinde sit on a bus and brought him to Dulhapur village where they disposed of him with sharp-edged weapons, the police further said.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 11:37 PM IST