Balaghat, MP: 6 Tribal Children Die, Over 100 Fall Ill Amid Multiple Infections | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Multiple infections, with symptoms resembling malaria and contagious scabies, have claimed the lives of at least six children aged between one and 14 in four tribal-dominated villages in Balaghat district in last six weeks.

All six deaths, reported between June 26 and August 6, and the cases of illness have been reported from villages predominantly inhabited by members of Baiga tribe.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh claims 11 children had died and demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families who lost their children.

He also demanded action against the careless officials responsible for the deaths.

Former CM Kamal Nath has also raised the issue. Medical teams visit affected villages.

Balaghat district's chief medical and health officer Dr Paresh Uplap said, “Besides, teams from ICMR-National Institute for Tribal Health Research, Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP-Bhopal) and Jabalpur Medical College camped in the affected villages and returned with samples.”

“Till now, 98 patients aged between 3 years and 17 years have been admitted at Balaghat District Hospital, out of whom seven are still taking treatment in the hospital,” he added.

They had taken police support to find the missing children and to bring them to the medical facility.

“Tribals believe in rituals; they avoid taking children to hospitals. They prefer to approach their Panda to perform puja,” he said.