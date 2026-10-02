Balaghat Children Deaths "Complete Government Failure", Govt Must Plug Gaps In Land Rights, Tribal Welfare, Says Rahul Gandhi | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said, "The Balaghat incident is a complete government failure. Wherever you go, you see it; it is a total government failure. I will raise this issue in the Lok Sabha. I will raise not just their case, but the issue of what is being done to all tribals across the country.”

The LoP spent about an hour with Baiga families, including those who have lost their children, and listened to their grievances.

At least 44 tribal children have died in the district over the past few months with malaria, measles, malnutrition and other health complications.

"Many children here have died due to illness and malnutrition. Furthermore, the support the government ought to provide, whether regarding healthcare, education, or employment, is completely absent here. It feels as though they have been abandoned in the heart of India, as if neither the central government nor the Madhya Pradesh government exists for them.

There are unresolved issues concerning their land, MGNREGA, the Forest Rights Act, and land rights; yet, no support is being provided. I urge the government to fulfill its responsibilities,” he said.

"I do not know what world you are living in. You talk about 'development' round the clock, even while corruption runs rampant 24/7; yet, when our tribal brothers and sisters are in need, you are nowhere to be found. On behalf of the Opposition and the Congress, I want to send this message: do your job.

Provide educational facilities and hospitals here, and ensure these people receive what is rightfully theirs...We have assured them that as soon as our government comes to power, we will assist them”.

School visit before Jagla

Before reaching Jagla village, he visited a government primary school in Mate village, interacted with children and enquired about mid-day meal being served to them.