e-Paper Get App

Balaghat: 3 children go missing after school, found dead in pond

The children, including two girls, aged 5 to 9 years, went missing after attending a local anganwadi school in Sitapur village on Tuesday afternoon

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Three children went missing after school in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district and later their bodies were found floating in a pond, police said on Wednesday.

The children, including two girls, aged 5 to 9 years, went missing after attending a local anganwadi school in Sitapur village on Tuesday afternoon, Malajkhand police station's assistant sub-inspector Kailash Uikey said.

During a search, their family members spotted the bodies floating in a pond at an agricultural field nearby late Tuesday night, he said.

The official said it is suspected that the children slipped into the pond while playing nearby and drowned.

The bodies were handed over to the families after postmortem on Wednesday, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on into the incident, he added.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Three naxal gunned down in Balaghat
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBalaghat: 3 children go missing after school, found dead in pond

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad arrive at Uddhav...

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad arrive at Uddhav...

Maharashtra: Court permits Nawab Malik to sign letters allocating funds

Maharashtra: Court permits Nawab Malik to sign letters allocating funds

Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'If Shiv Sainiks ask me to resign, I am ready,' says CM Uddhav...

Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'If Shiv Sainiks ask me to resign, I am ready,' says CM Uddhav...

Yes, we will fight: Sanjay Raut tweets, hours after hinting at House dissolution

Yes, we will fight: Sanjay Raut tweets, hours after hinting at House dissolution

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Tell me if you don't want me as CM and I will resign,...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Tell me if you don't want me as CM and I will resign,...