Balaghat: 20 girls fall unconscious after taking breakfast

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty students of Adiwasi Kanya School in Baihar area, 80 km from the district headquarters, fell ill after taking breakfast, comprising grams, on Tuesday, official sources said.

The ailing students were rushed to the community health centre in Baihar. Two of the students whose conditions deteriorated were rushed to the district hospital, but they were declared out of danger.

Apart from that, all those who were admitted to the community health centre recovered, officials said.

On getting information, local legislator Sanjay Uike rushed to the school and instructed the doctors of the Baihar health centre to provide proper treatment to the students.

Sub-divisional magistrate Tanmay Sharma also visited the school and the hospital and inquired after the health of the girls.

The girls complained to Sharma that they may have fallen ill because of contaminated water and improper food.

Uike said that the SDM had directed the Tehsilder to probe the incident.

A doctor at the Baihar community health centre Dr Indrajeet Bisen said that nearly 20 ailing students had been brought to the hospital in the morning.

After that, 30 other students also complained of nausea, he said.

There is a water tank in the school without a cover, besides it has not been cleaned for several months, sources said.

Consequently, contaminated water may have afflicted the students, sources further said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:43 AM IST