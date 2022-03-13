Balaghat: 17-year-old boy drowns, body found after 48 hrs

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The body of the 17-year-old Nain Singh Ahirwar who fell into Wainganga river on March 11 was recovered on Sunday, official sources said.

Nain Singh was one of the seven youngsters who were picnicking on the banks of Wainganga river in Padreeganj village under Lamta police station.

While the boy was taking a bath he fell into the river and was swept away by its currents.

On getting information, a team of Balaghat police and that of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot, but they failed to recover the body because of the currents of the river.

For that reason, an SDRF team was called from Jabalpur. It also launched a search for the body, but could not find it.

On Sunday morning, the team found the body floating partly above and partly below the water.

The police sent the body for postmortem and said that the boy was a resident of Nainpur Pindai village.

He lived in a hostel for studies and went for a picnic after the board examinations.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:34 PM IST