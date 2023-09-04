Bagsewaniya Police Crack Blind Murder; Woman, Paramour Held | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bagsewaniya police have cracked the murder of a married man who was found dead in locality on July 26, police said on Monday. The police added that man’s wife had planned his murder by uniting with her paramour and paramour’s brother.

Investigating officer (IO) Bhojraj Singh told Free Press that the man who was killed by her wife and her paramour was Manik Singh (35). On July 10, he had married Aarti Chouhan from Khandwa.

Both of them used to reside in a slum near Ram temple of Bagsewaniya. On July 22, Chouhan left the hosue, telling her husband that her mother had fallen ill. She returned on intervening night of July 25 and 26 along with her paramour named Raja Verma.

Both of them spilled the beans about their relationship in front of Singh. Singh turned furious and began arguing with his wife. During this, Verma strangled Singh to death and Aarti assisted him in his husband’s murder.

Verma’s brother Ranjeet standing outside their house came inside and he too strangled Singh to death. Verma then flashed a knife and slit Singh’s throat to flee along with Ranjeet and Chouhan.

The police launched investigation and scanned Chouhan’s call records, as well as the footages of the CCTV cameras installed in the locality, after which they called her up to interrogate her.

She then fled from Khandwa too and reached Rajasthan. Later, Verma and Chouhan were nabbed, who confessed about the crime before the cops. Ranjeet too was arrested later.