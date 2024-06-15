Bagmugalia-Ganga Nagar HFA Project: EMI Begins Even As Beneficiaries Yet To Get Possession Of House

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Housing for All (HFA) staged a dharna at the gallery of the municipal corporation headquarters situated at ISBT on Friday. Beating drums, the demonstrators entered the gallery of the BMC office protesting non-allotment and possession of houses in the Bagmugalia and Ganga Nagar HAF projects.

To add to their woes, home loan EMIs have already started being deducted from their bank accounts, decried the protesters. They claimed that †they have completed all required formalities, including depositing margin money and have even got the loan sanctioned. Despite this, they have not received possession of their houses.

The beneficiaries expressed their grievances by beating drums while protesting at the gallery of the civic body office. No one stopped them as they entered the gallery where BMC top officials have their chambers. The protesters shouted slogans against civic body officials for delay in handing over the possession of the houses.

Santosh Gupta, BMC superintending engineer, said, 'Contractor has left the project and so we have now allotted a new tender to another contractor and because of this project completion is getting delayed. BMC is trying its level best for allotment of houses to the HFA beneficiaries.'

Meanwhile, there is also resentment over the delay in the completion of the HFA project underway at 12 No. bus stop. However, the beneficiaries of the said project did not join the protest at ISBT.