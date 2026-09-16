Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Wore Gold Khadaus At Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia For Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration? Check VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri often remains in the news for his statements. This time, however, the traditional khadaus he wears have become the topic of discussion. Some reports and social media posts claimed that the khadaus worn by him are made of gold. But are they really made of gold, or is it just a rumour? Recent pictures and videos provide a different answer.

A video from September 14, 2026, shows Bageshwar Baba arriving at industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, in Mumbai, to attend the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

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As he came in front of the media cameras, his golden-coloured khadaus caught attention. Some media channels and YouTubers showed close-up pictures of the footwear and claimed that they were made of gold.

However, the khadaus are actually made of wood and have been painted or finished in a golden colour. Several pictures shared online, with red circles around the footwear, have described them as gold.

Rajpal Singh, a devotee associated with Bageshwar Baba, has also confirmed that the khadaus are made of wood.

A spiritual presence at the Ambani Ganpati celebrations! 🙏✨ Dhirendra Krishna Shastri makes an appearance in Mumbai as the festive gatherings continue with devotion and grandeur. 🐘🌺#DhirendraKrishnaShastri #AmbaniGanpati #GanpatiCelebrations pic.twitter.com/RleZRB9inW — Ashu Singh (@Ashu_SinghKP) September 16, 2026

Bageshwar Baba is currently staying at the Bageshwar Math in Mumbai, where he has been meeting devotees. Fresh pictures of his khadaus from the Math show that they are made of wood. The bottom of the footwear can also be seen with a rubber layer.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri arrives at Antilia, the residence of the Ambani family, for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. pic.twitter.com/OHtZO2udVm — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026

The traditional wooden khadaus are often worn by Bageshwar Baba due to their religious importance. While their golden colour may have led to confusion, the recent pictures show that the footwear is wooden, not made of gold.