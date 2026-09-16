Shaligram Garg Bail: Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri’s Brother Gets Relief from MP High Court In Chhatarpur Firing Case

An old photo of Dhirendra Shastri with his brother Shaligram Garg |

Shaligram Garg bail news: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's brother, Shaligram Garg, in the infamous Chhatarpur firing incident of 2026 on Tuesday. The single bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari reserved the judgment and directed Shaligram to be released on a bond of ₹50,000 in the Motilal Kushwaha shooting case. It is alleged that Shaligram, along with his companions, had attacked Motilal Kushwaha in Chhatarpur.

Shaligram Garg arrest and bail

It is alleged that Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's brother Shaligram Garg, also known as 'Chhote Sarkar', fired a gunshot at Motilal Kushwaha. He was arrested on July 15, 2026, by the Raghurajnagar police station in connection with the case. Following his arrest, he filed a bail petition in the High Court.

'Attempt to tarnish image of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri'

Advocates Rohit Raghuvanshi and Amit Dave appeared on behalf of Shaligram in the High Court. The defence argued that the accused had been implicated in a false case due to political pressure and old enmity. The advocates said that Shaligram is the brother of the famous saint Dhirendra Shastri and alleged that the case was framed with the aim of damaging the reputation of Shastri and his family.

Madhya Pradesh High Court bail order

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court had reserved its decision. On Tuesday, the court granted bail and directed Shaligram's release on a bond of ₹50,000. Following the order, the way has been cleared for Shaligram's release from jail.

Bageshwar Dham controversy news

In July this year, Motilal Kushwaha of Koda village accused Shaligram Garg of assaulting and shooting him along with his companions. Kushwaha lodged an FIR at Rajnagar police station, alleging that Shaligram Garg was trying to illegally occupy his land.

Kushwaha alleged that Shaligram, along with his companions, reached his house, dragged him out and attacked him with sticks. He further alleged that Shaligram fired three to four rounds, with one bullet hitting his chest. Kushwaha was later operated on at the district hospital, where the bullet was removed.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, however, denied having any contact or relationship with his brother Shaligram after the Motilal Kushwaha shooting case. He said, "Shaligram, ya anya parivar se mera koi lena dena nahi hai" (I have no connection with Shaligram or other family members).