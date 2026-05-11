Bageshwar Dham To Organise Nationwide Hanuman Chalisa Paath Across 136 Districts On May 12, Check Timings Below | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Bageshwar Dham is set to organise a nationwide recitation of Hanuman Chalisa across 136 districts of the country on Tuesday.

The event will be volunteered by the followers of the famous religious storyteller Dhirendra Krishna Shastri at 8:15 pm. The event will mark the successful completion of his ongoing spiritual practice.

Notably, Shastri, the head of Bageshwar Dham, is currently performing meditation and penance in the hills of Badrinath.

Devotees believe that this collective prayer will help in completing his sadhana without any obstacles.

Across the country, followers are organising pooja, rituals, and prayers at their respective locations.

As part of the programme, follower groups from all 136 districts have coordinated and will gather at designated places.

Participants have been asked to reach the venues by 7:30 pm. The programme will begin with Ram naam sankirtan from 8:00 pm to 8:15 pm, after which the Hanuman Chalisa will be recited simultaneously at 8:15 pm across all locations.

According to organiser Rajendra Awasthi, detailed discussions have already taken place with all district-level groups to ensure smooth coordination.

A special feature of the event will be that coordinators from different districts will connect with each other through social media platforms, enabling a unified and live participation across the country.

The main event in Chhatarpur district will be held at Firingi Pachhad Temple, where a large number of devotees are expected to gather.

Members of the follower groups, along with devotees, will take part in the collective recitation with devotion.

Organisers said the main aim of the event is not only to pray for the success of Maharaj Shri’s spiritual practice but also to spread positive spiritual energy and unite devotees across the country.

They have also appealed to people to avoid any kind of confusion or misleading information being circulated on social media and to participate in the programme with discipline and faith.