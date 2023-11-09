 Badam Pe Charcha: ‘90% Indians Unaware Of Protein Necessity’
She was speaking at an event, Badam Pe Charcha, a natural approach to mitigating India’s protein problem, in the city on Wednesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 12:37 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): According to a survey, 73% of Indians do not consume the recommended daily amount of protein and over 90 are unaware of this necessity, said Dr Rohini Patil, a nutritionist from Pune.

“It also revealed that many households in India are not aware of importance of protein as vital macronutrient. The study, primarily involving mothers, found that most of them lacked an understanding of essential role of protein and reasons for consuming it,” she added.

She was speaking at an event, Badam Pe Charcha, a natural approach to mitigating India’s protein problem, in the city on Wednesday.

She said some misconceptions that food containing protein causes weight gain and that it's hard to digest. The facts are that protein consumption can help to prevent weight gain, help one feel satiated, along with being good for muscle health.

Commonwealth gold medallist (karate) Supriya Jatav said, “As a karate player, I've come to understand just how vital proper nutrition is for optimal performance. It's like the best friend my muscles need for growth and quick recovery.”

