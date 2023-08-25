‘Badal Raag Samaroh’ Begins With Raga Megh , Miyan Malhar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day ‘Badal Raag Samaroh’ begins with the enchanting performance of classical vocalist Arati Ankalikar Tikekar at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Thursday.

She presented some bandish in raags ‘Miyan Malhar’ and ‘Anand Mallahr’ which left the audience spellbound. Both the ragas are based on rainy season. Abhinav accompanied her on harmonium and Ramendra Singh on tabla.

The event, based on the rainy season, was organised by Anhad, a musical wing of the Bhawan . The concert began with Jugalbandi by Shaili and Vaidehi.

They presented songs in Raag ‘Megh’ in Jhoomar Taal and Tarana which enthralled the audience. Vinod Tiwari accompanied them on Harmonium and Kamal Tiwari on tabla.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst pleasant atmosphere and soothing weather of the city, Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC) is now facilitating lucrative discounts on all MPT properties including MPT Kerwa Resort, Wind and Waves, Hotel Palash Residency, Southern Spices, Lake View and Residency.

A special 25 per cent discount will be offered on lunch (between Monday and Friday) till September 30. General manager (GM) of the state development corporation, BDM Syed Arif Naqvi informed that these hotels and restaurants will offer 25pc discount coupons for guests and food lovers during lunch time (12 to 3:30 pm) in these units.

In this discount coupon, food lovers will be given a flat 25pc discount on ordering food in a la carte menu with their friends and family members during lunch time and one coupon will be valid for lunch for 6 persons, he said.

