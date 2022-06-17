Back to school: Teachers greet students with tilak, shower petals in Bhopal

Teachers welcome students as schools reopened after summer vacations in state capital on Friday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Government schools across the state including the state capital reopened on Friday. And the new session 2022-23 also began with this. Teachers welcomed the students in the school by applying Tilak and showering flower petals on them. After that they were sent to the classes in a queue. The entrance of Kamla Nehru School in the city was decorated with balloons. The children were very excited to reach the school. They were very happy to meet their friends and teachers on the first day.

District Education Officer Nitin Saxena says that after the examinations, schools were opened for a few days in the new academic session in April, followed by summer vacation, but this year schools have been reopened on June 17.

Teachers welcome students as schools reopened after summer vacations in state capital on Friday. | FP

He said that around 1200 government schools in Bhopal have been reopened. For this, the department had already completed the work of painting and cleaning in the schools.

CM Rise Schools has the facility of studying from class KG to 12th for the new session. There are eight such schools in the capital. Books from class IX to XII have also been made available in these schools while books are still being sent to other schools.

In CM Rise Schools, all other facilities from bus facility to children will also be free of cost. The facility will be available for students soon, he said.