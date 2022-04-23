AYUSH Counselling: Ten candidates vying for one seat

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The competition will be tough for admission in AYUSH courses as ten candidates will be vying for one seat this year.

The AYUSH students will be able to fill their choice till April 24 for 1977 Under Graduate (UG) seats in 68 AYUSH colleges including nine government colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

The second phase of the mop-up round started in AYUSH colleges across the state from Friday, according to state government officials. The students have been given time for choice filling in till April 24.

College wise merit list will be released on Monday. Ten candidates will be vying for one seat. Admission will be finalized in three phases.

In the state capital's Pt Khushilal Sharma Ayurvedic College, only one seat is left for admission in the second phase of the mop-up round. There are 12 vacant seats in Government Ayurvedic College of Burhanpur, 5 seats are available in Gwalior and only 2 seats in Indore are left to be filled. Similarly, 9 seats are available in Jabalpur and 5 in Rewa and only two in Government Ayurveda College in Ujjain for the second phase of the mop-up round.

There will be admission in this round for 38 seats in Government Homeopathy College, Bhopal and two seats in Government Unani College.

