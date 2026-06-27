Axes On Bhoj Wetland, Encroachment Fears Grow | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large-scale tree felling within the ecologically sensitive Full Tank Level (FTL) and catchment area of the Bhoj Wetland has raised fresh concerns over the Upper Lake's long-term survival.

Though the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and district administration claim to be protecting the wetland, more than 80 trees have reportedly been cut in phases near Sevania Gond to allegedly clear land for new unauthorised constructions within the protected zone.

The affected site, located in the FTL area, now bears scattered tree stumps, severed trunks and open patches where dense vegetation once stood.

The planned pattern of felling indicates a systematic operation rather than isolated incidents, with many trees cut several feet above the ground.

Tree stumps missed during FTL demarcation

The development is particularly alarming as a joint team of district administration and BMC has been carrying out FTL demarcation since February 25 under the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

While officials identified permanent encroachments within the 50-metre buffer zone, they allegedly failed to notice dozens of freshly cut tree stumps during the survey, raising questions over the effectiveness of the exercise.

Threat to lake's ecology

According to environment expert and senior botanist Mahesh Gupta, trees in the catchment area play a vital role in groundwater recharge, preventing soil erosion and reducing silt flow into the lake.

Continued tree felling could accelerate siltation, reduce Upper Lake's water-holding capacity, increase local temperatures and destroy habitats for birds and wildlife.

The degradation of the green cover also poses a threat to the Ramsar Site status of Bhoj Wetland.

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Reported tree felling within the FTL and catchment area is a serious matter. Immediate inquiry has been ordered. Strict action will be taken against the guilty. No compromise will be made on the Upper Lake conservation.

Sanskriti Jain, municipal commissioner