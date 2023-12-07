At 10.3%, Suicide Rate Of Students Across MP Quite Worrisome

Suicide | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh emerges as a concerning hotspot for student suicides, ranking third nationwide, according to the 2020 data released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). The statistics reveal a distressing scenario, with Madhya Pradesh accounting for 10.3% of student suicides, totalling 1,340 cases. Leading the sombre chart are Maharashtra at 13.5% (1,764 suicides) and Tamil Nadu at 10.9% (1,416 suicides).

On the rising suicide cases in the state, police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra told Free Press that state police is organising counselling sessions for students and their parents. He said, “We provide counselling services to students in schools and colleges, extending our support to parents as well. Our dedicated helpline, Umang, especially made to help people connects students with counsellors who offer guidance and assistance, actively working to address and prevent suicide cases.”

Clinical psychologist Dr Rahul Sharma, shedding light on the severity of the situation, said, a 4% increase in suicide cases this year has been reported in MP as per the NCRB data. This surge has led to a higher demand for counselling services, primarily sought by students grappling with academic and parental pressures.

He further emphasizes the significance of parental counselling, considering it a crucial aspect of addressing the root causes. Counselling is not confined to clinical settings alone; schools and colleges also play a vital role in providing support to students, he added.

When questioned about the nature of treatments offered, Sharma emphasised on counselling, with meditation recommended as a primary strategy. Only in severe cases does medication become a consideration, he added.