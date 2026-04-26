Assistant Profs Not Being Appointed In Medical Colleges” DME Denies Ban, Yet Posts Remain Vacant | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With a ban on the recruitment of professors and associate professors, the recruitment of assistant professors is also not taking place in the state’s medical colleges. Assistant professors are directly recruited in medical colleges.

In March, the Medical Teachers’ Association protested against direct recruitment in medical colleges. Following the protest, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) had imposed a ban citing an order from the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The DME said it would examine the court order.

Gandhi Medical College (GMC) had published an advertisement for the recruitment of professors, associate professors and assistant professors in the Super Speciality (SS) unit. It mentioned a direct appointment, which led to a protest by MTA. The MTA demanded that appointments for professors and associate professors be made through promotions.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) national executive member Dr Akash Soni said, “Vacant posts should be filled as soon as possible.

Appointment of assistant professors is made directly. The GMC administration should publish an advertisement. For professors and associate professors, there should be no direct recruitment. But as the assistant professor post is the entry point, it will be a direct appointment. The ban on assistant professor appointments is not justified.”

Director, medical education, Dr Aruna Kumar said, “Recruitment of assistant professors in medical colleges has not been banned in the state.”