Assembly Speaker announces women's varsity in Rewa

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam inaugurated the Vishwarang book tour in a ceremony organised in the auditorium of Rewa girls' college on Friday. During this, he also announced that a womenís university would be set up in the district soon.

On the occasion, he stated that the students are drifting away from books in this digital age, behind which, one of the prominent reasons could be the degrading levels of the quality of literature being published these days. He also mentioned the notable literary works of Rabindranath Tagore as well as Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, and asserted that their works were read and remembered till date.

Shedding light on the setting up of the women's university in the district, Gautam said that a resolution letter for the same had been presented in the assembly. He also gave nod to the repair works of the road connecting to the girls' college, decoration of the auditorium and other developmental works of the college.

Principal of Rewa girls' college Dr Neeta Singh told the media that as many as 11 Indian states were carrying out Vishwarang book tours. She continued by saying that other 50 countries are also participating under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. At last, she said that a convention of litterateurs and representatives of 50 countries will take place in Bhopal after the Vishwarang book tour ends.

