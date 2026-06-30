Assault Case: Cricketer Shashank Singh Denies Allegations After FIR | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cricketer Shashank Singh, son of retired Special DGP (Police Reforms) Shailesh Singh, on Tuesday denied allegations after a FIR was registered against him and his driver over an alleged assault on a domestic worker.

According to Ratibad police, the complainant, Vipendra Singh Tomar (31), from Rewa, alleged he was hired as a cook on June 25 for a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 along with food and accommodation.

He claimed the family confiscated his mobile phone, assaulted him when he demanded it back, forced him to transfer Rs 1,000 for food expenses and then threw him out of the house.

Denying the allegations, Shashank Singh told media persons that Tomar had falsely claimed to be an experienced cook but later admitted he could not cook.

He maintained that Tomar stayed at the residence voluntarily for three days and was never held hostage.

The cricketer further alleged that Tomar recorded videos inside the family's private bedrooms and shared them with others.

According to Singh, the family asked him to delete the videos after discovering the recordings. He also claimed Tomar demanded a Rs 20,000 advance, which was refused.

Additional DCP Rashmi Agrawal Dubey said the complainant had undergone a medical examination and further action would depend on the investigation and the medical findings.