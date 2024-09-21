Aspirants For Makhanlal Chaturvedi University Vice Chancellor’s Post Trying To Hit The Bull’s-Eye Through RSS

Makhanlal Chaturvedi University | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Plans are afoot to appoint a new vice chancellor for Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCU) after the retirement of former VC, KJ Suresh. The state government may soon declare a search committee for appointment of VC. A three-member search committee will prepare a panel of probable candidates and send it to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Afterwards, a VC will be appointed. During the BJP rule, the MCU VC is appointed on the RSS’s recommendations. VCs for MCU have been appointed with the const of the RSS. So, those who are aspiring for the post of VC have set their eyes on the RSS.

The names doing the rounds for the post of MCU VC include senior journalist and editor of Swadesh Samachar Patra Atul Tare, MCU professor Sanjay Dwivedi and former information commissioner Vijay Manohar Tiwari. A few journalists associated with the RSS and active in Delhi are also trying for the post of MCU VC.

Tare, Tiwari and Dwivedi are on good terms with the RSS leaders. Those who are laying claim to the post of VC are using their links in the RSS instead of meeting the higher-ups in the state government. The RSS is also mulling over the candidates from the state and outside it.

Suresh tried for another term, but after his retirement on September 15, commissioner of the Department of Relations (CPR) Sudam Khade has been given the charge of MCU VC. Before Suresh, Jagdish Upasane, BK Kuthiala and Achudanand Mishra were appointed as VC on the recommendations of the RSS.