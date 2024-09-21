BJP Intensifies Membership Drive In Madhya Pradesh, Targets 1.5 Crore New Members

BJP State President VD Sharma at Chirayu Medical College |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party has ramped up its membership drive across Madhya Pradesh, aiming to expand its base for 2028 assembly elections. Party leaders and workers are engaging with diverse sections of society to attract new members, with a target of enrolling 1.5 crore individuals statewide.

On Saturday, BJP Madhya Pradesh State President VD Sharma visited Chirayu Medical College in Bhopal, where he spoke to students about the party’s ideology. So far, the ruling party has successfully added over 50 lakh new members to its ranks.

BJP focus on Congress MLA Arif Masood’s seat

The party is focusing on inclusive outreach, ensuring that no segment of society is overlooked. Recently, party leaders visited communities of the third gender, enrolling members from these groups as well.

In Bhopal, the party is specifically concentrating on the Bhopal Central Assembly seat, currently held by Congress MLA Arif Masood. By increasing membership in this area, the BJP hopes to strengthen its presence and potentially wrest the seat from Congress in the next state assembly elections, just like it conquered Nath’s fort Chhindwara in Lok Sabha polls.

Several senior BJP leaders are closely monitoring the progress of this extensive membership drive, which also targets other Congress-held constituencies in the state.