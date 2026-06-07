Asian Games Trials Marred By Bias; MP’s Vikram Awardee Anjul Namdeo Challenges Scoring | AI generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Serious allegations of favouritism, biased judging and flawed scoring have surfaced during the final selection trials for the 2026 Asian Games being held in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.

The controversy involves Madhya Pradesh’s Vikram Awardee Wushu athlete Anjul Namdeo, whose coach has accused the selection committee of ignoring international judging standards and manipulating scores to benefit certain competitors.

According to coach Sarika Gupta, Anjul finished second in the trials, a result that may cost him a place in the Indian contingent for the Nagoya Asian Games. The final list of selected athletes is expected to be released on June 19.

Speaking to Free Press, Gupta alleged that one of Anjul’s rivals committed a major technical error during a jump in the Taolu event but was still awarded more than nine points by the judges.

“The athlete missed a jump and, according to the rules, should have received a score in the eight-point range. Instead, he was awarded more than nine points and secured the highest score,” she said.

Gupta claimed that the judging panel failed to apply deduction guidelines prescribed by the International Wushu Federation (IWUF). “We immediately protested and have submitted a formal complaint.

We have also emailed video evidence of the performance to the Sports Ministry and concerned authorities,” Gupta said.

Most decorated

Anjul is among MP’s most decorated Wushu athletes, having received the Eklavya Award in 2008 and the Vikram Award in 2012. He currently serves in the Indian Air Force and has represented India at several international competitions.