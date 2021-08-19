Asian Games selection: MP sailors Ritika, Neha qualify for 2nd round of trials

Advertisement

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh sailors Ritika Dangi and Neha Thakur have qualified for the second round of selection to be a part of the national sailing team at Asian Games, informed the officials from state academy.

The MP sailors have also bagged one gold and two silver medals for the state at the Hyderabad Sailing Championship that concluded on Thursday.

The Hyderabad Sailing Championship was first of the rounds of selection for Asian Games. Ritika claimed a gold medal in Laser 4.7 event at the championship. Neha bagged silver in the same event.

Ram Milan Yadav sailed to grab another silver medal for the state in Laser Radial event category.

With the wins at the championship, both Ritika and Neha have won the first round of selection for the national delegation to the Asian Games and now will proceed for two more, said their coach Anil Sharma.

The selection has to be done in three rounds.

The head of the Yachting Association of India, Admiral Karmveer Singh, awarded the winners with medals.

Minister of sports and youth welfare Yashodhara Raje Scindia has congratulated all the winners and wished Ritika and Neha luck for their remaining two rounds of the trial.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 11:13 PM IST