Asian Games 2026: MP Shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Wins Team Silver For India | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar from Madhya Pradesh won the silver medal for India in the men's 50m rifle 3-position team event at the Asian Games on Friday.

He clinched the medal alongside Niraj Kumar and Rudrankksh Patil. The Indian trio finished with a score of 1762-94x, four points behind China, who claimed the gold medal with 1766-95x.

Aishwary also qualified for the eight-man individual final after finishing third in the qualification round. In the final, he placed third with 102.9 points after the kneeling position.

He then shot 102.4 to take his total to 205.3, moving to sixth place, before climbing to fifth place after 25 shots with 256.5 points.

The rifle shooter Aishwary hails from Khargone and trains at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy. He said, It feels really good that we won the team silver medal.

My effort was to win an individual medal as well, but unfortunately, that didn't happen, so I'm a bit disappointed about that. In the coming days, I will work even harder and win more medals for India, he said.

Eyes now on Ashi Chouksey

The Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy looks to continue its momentum at the Asian Games.

On Sep 26, academy shooter Ashi Chouksey will represent India in the women's 50m rifle 3-position team event, with sports enthusiasts eagerly anticipating another strong showing.