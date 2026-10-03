Asian Games 2026: MP Athletes Shine In Aichi-Nagoya With Eight Medals For India | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Athletes from Madhya Pradesh have delivered an extraordinary performance representing Team India at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Nine players bagged eight medals across shooting, water sports and soft tennis, while state contingent members powered Team India to historic gold medals in women’s cricket and hockey.

In total, athletes connected to the state contributed two gold, four silver and two bronze medals in individual and small-team discipline events.

Shivpuri’s Neeru Dhanda emerged as India’s standout shooter, capturing two gold medals and a silver in trap events. She teamed up with Bhopal's Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat to win silver in the women’s trap team event before claiming individual gold with an Asian record of 28/30 hits.

Neeru then paired with Kynan Chenai to secure mixed team trap gold with another Asian record.

In rifle shooting, Khargone’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event and finished fifth overall in individual finals.

Bhopal’s Ashi Chouksey secured silver in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event, scoring 585 points in qualifications to help take team totals to 1,763 points.

Dewas native Jay Meena scripted history by claiming India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in men's singles squash, securing bronze after a quarter-final victory over the Philippines.

In sailing, MP Water Sports Academy trainees Prince Kurisinkal Noble and Manu Francis won silver in men’s skiff, India’s first Asian Games silver in the event. Indian Navy duo Harshita Tomar (Narmadapuram) and Sheetal Verma captured bronze in the women’s 49er FX event.

Chhatarpur fast bowler Kranti Gaud featured prominently as the Indian women’s cricket team thrashed Sri Lanka by 147 runs for gold.

Meanwhile, State Hockey Academy alumni Ishika Choudhary, Shushila Chanu and Bichhu Devi starred in the Indian women’s hockey team that secured a monumental gold medal.