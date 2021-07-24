ASI certifies 25000-year-old rock paintings in Buxwaha diamond mine site in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A human settlement tracing back to nearly 25000-year-old in form of rock paintings in Buxwaha diamond mining area in Chhatarpur, have now gained recognition from the Archaeological Survey of India.

The ASI report says that the paintings found in three caves belong to Mesolithic Age. In the first cave the paintings are hard to decipher, as they has lost their tinge because of the vagaries of weather. Lead red colour was used for the paintings.

‘These are nearly 25000-year-old. The paintings in the second rock shelter belong to the Mesolithic Age (10,000-8,000 BC)’ quotes the ASI report, the copy of which is with the Free Press.

‘Most of the paintings are made in the ceiling of the cave. White colour and charcoal were used to make those paintings which are decipherable. Most of them are X-ray style of paintings,’ said the ASI report.

Besides the paintings, the archaeologists have also come across several idols of Ganesh and Hanuman at the site.

Now that three rock shelters with paintings of early men have been certified by the ASI at the diamond mine site, locals want to protect them.

Earlier, they raised a hue and cry fearing that the diamond mining company which has signed a contract Rs 55,000 crore with the government might destroy the environment of the area beneath which lies three crore carats of diamond.

PG Najpandey and Rajat Bhargava filed public interest litigation at the National Green Tribunal and at the Jabalpur High Court.