Ashoknagar Love Jihad Case: Cops Find Objectionable Videos In Suspect’s Phone, Many Deleted

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): During investigation of the alleged religious conversion and sexual assault case involving three minor girls in Ashoknagar, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has come across crucial leads during a crime scene recreation in Bhopal.

According to officials, the case took a significant turn after the arrest of the suspect, when investigators recreated the sequence of events at multiple locations in the city. The exercise reportedly helped the police identify key links connected to the alleged network.

Police sources revealed that more than 300 videos were recovered from the mobile phone of the main suspect Altamash. These videos allegedly contain radical content, which investigators suspect was used to influence and brainwash minor girls.

Ashoknagar SP Rajeev Kumar Mishra said objectionable contents had been recovered from the devices that have been seized. Mishra added that several videos had been deleted prior to the arrest.

The seized mobile phones have been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed examination. Investigators are now focused on retrieving deleted data, which they believe could be crucial in exposing the larger network. During the investigation, police also seized multiple items allegedly used by the suspect, including burqas and other materials. Investigations also suggest that the alleged network was being operated from Bhopal, with possible connections extending to other areas.