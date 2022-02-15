Ashok Nagar: Hijab row refuses to die down in Madhya Pradesh, students denied entry in farewell function

Ashok Nagar/ Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Hijab row that erupted in Karnataka seems to refuse to die down.

In a fresh case, a group of students in Ashok Nagar District, Madhya Prades claimed that they were not given entry in school for wearing Hijab.

According to the reports, few girls of Milan Public School on Vidisha Road, Ashoknagar were denied entry to the college farewell function for wearing Hijab.

However, the school administration has denied any such act and calls the allegations baseless.

According to a student Huzzama Qureshi, there was a farewell party in the school on Tuesday in which girls came wearing saris, jeans etc, while some Muslim girls came wearing hijab.

"The school management gave permission to all the girl students to enter the school, but the girls wearing hijab were not allowed to enter the school," said she.

Meanwhile, school manager NK Kocheta scraped off any such act. "We are being falsely accused. We were told that sometimes outsiders come to such programs of schools so we were being more vigilant and told the children to come in uniform.

Not to be mentioned, the Madhya Pradesh government has categorically made it clear that it has no proposal on banning any ‘religion-specific attire’ at educational institutes in the state,

Notably, on Monday, a college principal in Datia district had issued a notice, banning Hijab inside the college premises. As the controversial ‘order’ hit the headlines, state home minister Narottam Mishra ordered a probe into the matter.

The hijab row erupted in Madhya Pradesh, a couple of days back when state education minister Inder Singh Parmar said that hijab should be banned in educational institutes and the government was coming up with dress code rules.

Parmar, who was reportedly reprimanded by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had taken a U-turn, saying that his statement was taken otherwise.

The Home minister Narottam Mishra had categorically said that the government didn’t have any plan to ban any religious attire in schools and colleges.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 06:48 PM IST