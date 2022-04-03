Ashok Nagar: 30-year-old man rapes 9-year-old girl

Ashok Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man allegedly raped a 9-year-old girl in Chirauli village, Ashok Nagar district, the police said on Sunday.

According to reports, the minor girl was playing outside her house on Saturday evening. In the meantime, the accused came to her, he took her to his house somehow and violated her there.

When the girl did not return to her house for a long time, the family members started searching for her. A few youths of the locality said that the girl was spotted near the house of the accused.

Following the information, the kin rushed to the accused’s house and they saw the minor girl lying unconscious. They immediately informed the police about the incident.

Acting on the information the police rushed to the spot and sent the victim for medical test. On the other hand, the police registered a case under POCSO act and arrested the accused.

