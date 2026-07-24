Ashok Barnwal Takes Over As Chief Secretary Of The State; Jain Relieved | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 1991 batch IAS officer, Ashok Barnwal, assumed the charge of the 36th chief secretary of the state on Thursday.

The government relieved Anurag Jain from the post of CS after he became the chief executive officer of NITI Aayog.

Jain handed over charge to Barnwal, who will remain in office until January next year, but he might get an extension, as his predecessors did.

Before becoming the chief secretary, he worked in many departments. He has the experience of working with four chief ministers in the CM's Secretariat.

Jain worked as CS in the state for 22 months, and during his tenure the government completed many important works, including the preparation of promotion policy and the launching of e-filing and e-cabinet systems.