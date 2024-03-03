Ashish Dubey To Contest From Jabalpur As BJP Announces Candidates Ahead Of Lok Sabha Election Dates

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surprised many by releasing its list of candidates even before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates on Sunday. After much deliberation, the party has decided to field BJP State Minister Ashish Dubey from Jabalpur, marking a significant move in the electoral landscape.

Ashish Dubey has been an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party for a long time, having held several important positions within the party. Previously serving as the President of Jabalpur Rural, he currently serves as the State Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the BJP.

His father, the late Ambikeshwar Dubey, was also a senior leader in the party, having held many important positions. Due to his active participation in organizational activities and his commitment to strengthening the party, Ashish Dubey has been chosen by the BJP as its candidate from the Jabalpur Lok Sabha constituency this time.

While Rakesh Singh has won the Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat from the BJP for the past four terms, this time, in the assembly elections, the BJP nominated him as the candidate from Jabalpur West. After winning, he was appointed as the Cabinet Minister of Public Works by Mohan Yadav, sparking speculation that the BJP could bet on a new face for the Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat.

The local organization has expressed its joy over the nomination of BJP State Minister Ashish Dubey as the candidate from the Jabalpur Lok Sabha constituency in the first list of Lok Sabha candidates released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They also expressed gratitude to the top leadership by honoring a worker and nominating him as a candidate. In a conversation, BJP candidate Ashish Dubey mentioned that only the BJP can give a ticket to a grassroots worker to become a Member of Parliament. This time, we will ensure the success of the Modi government's 400 seats.