Ashiana Builder’s Son Booked For Rape, Forced For Abortions Three Times In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Nagar police on Friday have registered a case of rape and forced abortion against Raman Bhulchandani, son of a prominent city-based Ashiana Builder, following a complaint by a woman originally from Kanpur.

According to the police, the woman met the accused on December 2, 2024, at his company’s office in Bhopal while seeking a job. He later offered her employment and the two developed a personal relationship.

ACP Manish Bharadwaj said that the accused allegedly took her to a city hotel where he first raped her. The victim claimed that he continued to have sexual relation with her on several occasions on the false promise of marrying her.

She further alleged that during this period, she was forced to undergo abortions three times. When she later pressed for marriage, the accused reportedly refused and his family members allegedly abused her. The victim also accused the police of initial inaction.

She first approached the Kolar police station but was redirected to MP Nagar citing jurisdictional issues. At MP Nagar police station, her complaint was allegedly not accepted. She then raised the matter before police commissioner who ordered an inquiry through ACP Bharadwaj. The latter added that following the inquiry, a case was formally registered earlier this week. At present, the accused remains at large and further investigation is underway.